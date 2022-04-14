Birthday Club
Cooler temps and showers return

14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny and cooler weather across the Tri-State on Thursday.  The front that brought rain and severe storms has moved well to the east, and high pressure will keep skies clear overnight.  Friday’s low will dip into the lower 40s.   Clouds return on Friday afternoon, and a few scattered showers or thunderstorms are possible.   Over the weekend, high temps will stay in the upper 50s.  Scattered showers possible  on Saturday, and again late Sunday evening.   Skies will clear for the first half of next week, but temperatures will remain below normal.  Highs Monday-Wednesday will hover around 55-60 and lows will drop into the lower 40s and upper 30s.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

