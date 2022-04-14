Community-wide ministry children’s camp looing for campers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A community-wide ministry children’s camp is still looking for some kids to join in on the summer fun.

Organizers say that Connect Camp will be held at Kentucky Wesleyan College this summer.

It’s for kindergarten through fifth grade.

The kick-off was held downtown at First Baptist Church on Monday.

However, officials say it’s not too late to register, and their goal is to turn no child away.

We’re told the kids will be involved in anything from games, ministry learning and some life skills.

“It’s really cool,” said Brad Winter with First Baptist Church. “We had 215 come last year, and we gave about 129 scholarships out - so about $29,000 worth of scholarships. So for someone like me, who grew up in a big family of five kids and two adults, I had a chance to go to Connect Camp. If I was their age, K through fifth, it would have to be through scholarships. So I’m pretty passionate about giving the scholarships out.”

Organizers say about 80 kids are registered, but their goal is 300 campers.

You can learn more about Connect Camp on their website or Facebook page.

