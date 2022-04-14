CDC extends federal mask mandate for public transit

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended the federal transportation mask mandate for another two weeks.

The mandate was set to expire on April 18 after it was already extended in March, but the CDC says because of rising cases in the US, they needed to extend it for another two weeks.

14 News talked with some travelers who say they are ready for the mandates to be over because it impacts their traveling.

“It’s a really, really big difference,” said traveler Lauren Smith. “People would think that it wasn’t, but when you’re trying to sleep on the plane, even getting a dirty look when you’re going for a drink or something. It’s uncomfortable now.”

CDC officials say they’re monitoring the spread of omicron and some subvariants that have come with it.

“It’s something I’m looking forward to whenever they take it away for international flights and everything,” said Smith. “I understand why they’d be a little bit more cautious, but at the same time it is still uncomfortable.”

As of right now, the mandate will be effective until May 3, but this is always subject to change.

