Big traffic alert coming to Red Bank Road starting next week.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Red Bank Road will be closed from Upper Mount Vernon Road to New Harmony Road starting on Monday.

That’s for the ongoing Refresh Evansville Water Main Project.

Local traffic will be allowed, but there will only be one lane.

It’s set to be in place for 180 days.

There will be several phases through mid-October.

