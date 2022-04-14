Birthday Club
Big traffic alert coming to Red Bank Road starting next week

Big traffic alert coming to Red Bank Road starting next week
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Red Bank Road will be closed from Upper Mount Vernon Road to New Harmony Road starting on Monday.

That’s for the ongoing Refresh Evansville Water Main Project.

Local traffic will be allowed, but there will only be one lane.

It’s set to be in place for 180 days.

There will be several phases through mid-October.

