Agencies providing COVID test kits for Owensboro homeless

(WIS)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Individuals experiencing homelessness in Owensboro will be able to get tested for COVID to help the spread in underserved communities.

Officials say the Daniel Pitino Shelter, OASIS and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid are joining forces to distribute the COVID test kits.

More than 4,000 people in the Commonwealth will experience homelessness on any given day, according to the United States Interagency Council on Homelessness.

Officials say many unhoused Kentuckians are also living with pre-existing or undiagnosed health conditions that make them even more susceptible to contracting COVID-19, hospitalization, and death.

The Homelessness Research Institute cites medical history, along with the reduced ability to socially distance and properly sanitize, as contributing factors to increased rates of COVID-19 transmission and mortality among individuals experiencing homelessness.

In total, officials say Anthem will distribute 5,000 test kits across the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

