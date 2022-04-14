Affidavit: Woman arrested after 3-yr-old found wandering in parking lot

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A 20-year-old Evansville woman is facing a neglect charge after officers found a child wandering around a parking lot.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Burdette Avenue for a found person.

They say they found a three-year-old girl alone in a parking lot.

Officials say officers were eventually able to find family friends who live in the 1100 block of Burdette Avenue.

As officers were walking up to a home, they say found a one-year-old standing in the doorway.

They say nobody else was there.

Officials say the apartment had no furniture and random trash was sitting inside. They also say both children had dirty diapers.

According to an affidavit, officers learned that the children were in the care of Medjina Augustin.

Authorities were able to get a hold of Jones.

She told officers she went to an appointment and was on her way back home.

Jones was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on a neglect charge.

Officials say DCS was called for the children.

