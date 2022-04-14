Affidavit: Hopkins Co. man arrested for stealing woman’s blank check, forging signature

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man is facing charges after authorities say he stole a blank check from a woman’s home and forged her signature on the check.

According to an affidavit, 38-year-old Randall Scott Brown was hired as a contractor by the homeowner to do construction work. While working for the homeowner, the affidavit says he stole the check and wrote an $8,500 check to himself.

Authorities say Brown admitted to the homeowner over text message that he had taken the check from the fireplace.

Brown is charged with Forgery and Theft by Unlawful Taking.

