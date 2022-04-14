Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Affidavit: Hopkins Co. man arrested for stealing woman’s blank check, forging signature

Randall Brown
Randall Brown(Hopkins Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Hopkins County man is facing charges after authorities say he stole a blank check from a woman’s home and forged her signature on the check.

According to an affidavit, 38-year-old Randall Scott Brown was hired as a contractor by the homeowner to do construction work. While working for the homeowner, the affidavit says he stole the check and wrote an $8,500 check to himself.

Authorities say Brown admitted to the homeowner over text message that he had taken the check from the fireplace.

Brown is charged with Forgery and Theft by Unlawful Taking.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several agencies conducted a drug operation Thursday morning.
Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.
On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms
Christopher Anglin.
Affidavit: Man arrested after stealing truck, running from officers
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.
George Pike.
Missing Henderson man found in Illinois

Latest News

Car hits David's Hair Salon
Salon hit by car in Jasper
One person hurt during crash at Washington and 41
Shots fired on S. Linwood
Gunfire hits Evansville home, no one hurt
Robert Wolf
Man sentenced in puppy beating case facing new charges after jail fight