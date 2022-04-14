Aces Men’s Basketball Inks Three in Latest Signing Class

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Three freshmen have signed National Letters of Intent to join the University of Evansville men’s basketball program in the fall. Purple Aces head coach Todd Lickliter announced the addition of Zaveion Chism-Okoh, Logan McIntire and Christopher Moncrief on Wednesday.

“We are extremely excited to add Christopher and Zavion along with fellow signee Logan in creating a very promising freshman class,” Lickliter exclaimed. “All three are talented backcourt performers that are skilled, versatile and possess a high level of competitiveness.”

“These attributes allow them to play off and on the ball, which will not only serve them individually but will guarantee they have a positive impact on Aces basketball throughout the course of their careers. We enthusiastically welcome Christopher, Logan and Zavion to UE and look forward to their approaching arrival on campus.”

Zaveion Chism-Okoh – Freshman – 6-3 – Guard – Mount Pleasant, Texas

A native of Mount Pleasant, Texas, Zaveion Chism-Okoh joins the Purple Aces program after spending the 2021-22 season playing at Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. In his final year at Mount Pleasant High School (2020-21), he led the team to a 27-1 record and a state ranking as high as third. The Tigers were undefeated in district play on their way to the championship before advancing all the way to the regional semifinals.

He led the Tigers with 13.6 points and 2.6 steals per game as a senior on his way to a spot on the 5A Region 2 All-Region Team. Chism-Okoh saw that average rise to 16 points in the playoffs. Following the season, he was one of 20 players across Texas to earn a spot on the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 5A All-State Team.

Logan McIntire – Freshman – 6-4 – Guard – Ramsey, Ind.

Freshman guard Logan McIntire makes the move to Evansville following his career at North Harrison High School in Ramsey, Ind. In his final high school campaign, McIntire averaged 21.9 point, 6.7 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game. North Harrison went 19-4 this season on its way to the sectional title.

McIntire was a 58% shooter while finishing at 39% from outside. Last month, he was named an Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA)/Franciscan Health All-State Honorable Mention.

Christopher Moncrief – Freshman – 6-6 – Guard – Pittsburgh, Pa.

Pittsburgh, Pa. product Christopher Moncrief will join the UE program following a successful stint at The Kiski School in Saltsburg, Pa. As a senior in 2021-22, Moncrief led the team in scoring (19 PPG), rebounds (7.2 RPG), assists (84) and steals (51). Moncrief was a two-time team MVP.

In December, he led Kiski to a second-place finish at the Peddie School Invitational Tournament on his way to a spot on the All-Tournament Team. It is an annual early-season tournament that has showcased area prep schools annually since 1972.

