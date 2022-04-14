Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Posey County have charged 14 people with drug-related charges after a nine-month undercover drug operation.

“Operation Bryan” started on August 21 and was named in honor of Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks.

Several Posey County law enforcement agencies executed several arrest and search warrants throughout the county Thursday morning.

Charges were filed against the following suspects:

Timmy Hansen, 54, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Beverly Jo Hansen, 55, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Devon Ray Craft, 28, of Cynthiana, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony; Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, a Level 4 Felony; Dealing in Marijuana, a Level 5 Felony; Dealing in Marijuana, a Level 6 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Megan M. Elam, 26, of Cynthiana, is charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Dawn Marie Davis, 53, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Daniel Lee Mercer, 51, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Valerie Dawn Shepherd, 46, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Abbie D. Rowe, 23, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Class B Misdemeanor;

Nicholas J. Forsee, 30, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Class B Misdemeanor;

Brandon Thomas Sellers, 29, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Rex R. Baker, 62, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;

Zachary Scott Allison, 24, of Cynthiana, is charged with Dealing in Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Class B Misdemeanor;

James Morrison See, 29, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony;