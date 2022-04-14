Birthday Club
Sheriff: 14 people charged after undercover drug operation in Posey Co.

Several agencies conducted a drug operation Thursday morning.
Several agencies conducted a drug operation Thursday morning.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Posey County have charged 14 people with drug-related charges after a nine-month undercover drug operation.

“Operation Bryan” started on August 21 and was named in honor of Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Bryan Hicks.

Several Posey County law enforcement agencies executed several arrest and search warrants throughout the county Thursday morning.

Charges were filed against the following suspects:

  • Timmy Hansen, 54, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
  • Beverly Jo Hansen, 55, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
  • Devon Ray Craft, 28, of Cynthiana, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony; Dealing in a Schedule I Controlled Substance, a Level 4 Felony; Dealing in Marijuana, a Level 5 Felony; Dealing in Marijuana, a Level 6 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
  • Megan M. Elam, 26, of Cynthiana, is charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
  • Dawn Marie Davis, 53, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony; Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
  • Daniel Lee Mercer, 51, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
  • Valerie Dawn Shepherd, 46, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
  • Abbie D. Rowe, 23, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Class B Misdemeanor;
  • Nicholas J. Forsee, 30, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Class B Misdemeanor;
  • Brandon Thomas Sellers, 29, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 4 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
  • Rex R. Baker, 62, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony; and Maintaining a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Level 6 Felony;
  • Zachary Scott Allison, 24, of Cynthiana, is charged with Dealing in Marijuana, a Class A Misdemeanor; and Visiting a Common Nuisance – Controlled Substances, a Class B Misdemeanor;
  • James Morrison See, 29, of Mt. Vernon, is charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine, a Level 5 Felony;
  • Noah Ryan Brown, 26, of Evansville, was previously charged in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Indiana with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, Distribution of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The Drug Task Force was assisted by the Federal Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and Brown is currently in federal custody.
Officials say at this time, Brandon Sellers remains at large. They say if you know anything about his whereabouts to call Posey County Dispatch at 812-838-1320.

We’ll have more tonight on 14 News.

