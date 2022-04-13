Western Kentucky remembers tornadoes as they prepare for storms

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A mere four months after devastating tornados in western Kentucky, the area is facing a severe weather threat once again.

When the tornadoes hit in December, the storm didn’t end up being what the Noffsingers thought it would be.

”No, way worse,” said Michayla and Taylor Noffsinger.

Their house is near many homes the tornadoes destroyed. Their home is still there, but they lost their garage and a car.

Bremen city officials say experiences like theirs have made people far more sensitive to the possibility of storms.

”It’s changed it drastically,” Bremen Mayor Allen Miller said. “You start calling for weather like we’ve got today with some possible tornadoes and things coming in, people are very nervous.”

That’s pushed many, like the Noffsingers, to do a lot more to prepare.

”Do all your preparedness, you get everything ready a little more than what you normally would,” said Jessica Noffsinger. “You think a little bit differently, you want to make sure you’re overly prepared.”

The Noffsingers say they are far more anxious about storms than they were before December, and that anxiety is even higher when you’re a parent.

”More importantly than anything, I want their safety to be number one,” said Jessica. “I don’t really care too much about if I’m safe or if I’m taken care of, but I want to have everything they need in case something were to happen and the house was hit again or hit worse than it was the last time.”

City officials say Powers Chapel in Bremen and Temple Baptist in Central City will be open to those who need shelter if the storms get bad enough. They say other places may become shelters as well.

