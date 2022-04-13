Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines 4/13
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WFIE) - We’re on alert for severe weather today. We’ll have what you can expect throughout Sunrise.

An Evansville man charged in a deadly hit and run crash will not go to trial. The 22-year-old reached a plea agreement.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is working to make the community a better place. The sheriff says he’s proud of these projects.

We’ve about a month out from the first Friday After Five in Owensboro. Organizers will announce another big name to this year’s lineup on Sunrise.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

