Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We’re on alert for severe weather today. We’ll have what you can expect throughout Sunrise.

An Evansville man charged in a deadly hit and run crash will not go to trial. The 22-year-old reached a plea agreement.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is working to make the community a better place. The sheriff says he’s proud of these projects.

We’ve about a month out from the first Friday After Five in Owensboro. Organizers will announce another big name to this year’s lineup on Sunrise.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.