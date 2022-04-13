Birthday Club
USGS confirms 2.4 magnitude earthquake in White Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The United States Geological Survey confirms there was a 2.4 magnitude earthquake in White County, Illinois Tuesday night.

It happened about two miles southeast of Springerton.

That’s about an hour away from Downtown Evansville.

Officials say it happened around 8:45 p.m.

According to the USGS website, nine people say they felt it in Carmi.

At least two people reported they felt it in Evansville.

Survey officials say the quake had a depth of about 12 miles.

