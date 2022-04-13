Birthday Club
Union Co. Schools dismissing early due to forecasted weather

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Schools say they will be letting out early Wednesday due to the forecasted severe weather.

School officials say this for the safety of their students and staff and to allow buses time to complete their routes.

They say elementary schools will let out at 1 p.m. while Union County Middle School and Union County High School will dismiss at 1:30 p.m.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, afternoon preschool classes are canceled as well as all after-school activities.

Officials say APPLES Childcare Center will be open until 4 p.m.

If parents of elementary students are not home when buses arrive, officials say the buses will take the students back to their schools.

