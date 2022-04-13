STORM SHELTERS: Where to go in the Tri-State if you don’t have a safe place

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Wednesday is a 14 First Alert Day, which means we have severe storms that will roll through the Tri-State area.

If you don’t have a severe storm safe space, here is where some local EMA officials recommend you go.

If your county or city doesn’t have a recommendation, many EMA directors say to seek shelter at a friend or family member’s house that has a basement. Or, check with your church to see if they will be providing any shelter.

Spencer County, Ind. (source: county emergency management) Grandview United Methodist Church: 424 W Main St., Grandview. Enter through basement door. Trinity United Methodist Church: 124 S Fifth St., Rockport. Use the Walnut St. entrance to the basement. Chrisney Baptist Church: 308 S. Main St., Chrisney. Enter south door to the basement. Santa Claus United Methodist Church: 351 N Holiday Blvd. Use main entrance.

Ohio County, Ky. (source: county emergency management) Ohio County Community Center Basement, 130 E. Washington Street, Hartford, KY 42347.

McLean County, Ky. Methodist Church in Sacramento told 14 News they’ll be at the church for bible study this evening. They said if they’re while it is storming, they’ll let people in. It might be best to call ahead. The church is located at 60 Main St, Sacramento, KY 42372. Island Baptist Church’s pastor posted to Facebook announcing the church will be opening their basement this evening. They’re located at 170 Adams Ave, Island, KY 42350.

Daviess County, Ky. (source: county emergency management) Yellow Creek Baptist Church, 5741 KY-144, Owensboro, KY 42303.

Henderson County, Ky. (go to the Henderson city or county websites to verify if the shelters below are open) The Gathering Place, 1817 N Elm St, Henderson, KY 42420. The Salvation Army, 1213 Washington St, Henderson, KY 42420. The John F. Kennedy Center, 515 S Alvasia St, Henderson, KY 42420

Hopkins County, Ky. (Dawson Springs Independent Schools Superintendent Leonard Whalen) Dawson Springs High School will be used as a tornado shelter if needed. Click here for more information.



14 News has reached out to available emergency management contacts in each Tri-State county. Some have not returned our calls yet. This list could be updated as we hear back from county officials.

