Perry Co. Sheriff’s Office adding new features with app & program

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is upgrading in terms of ways you can make your community a better place.

There are two different projects that Sheriff Alan Malone says he’s proud of.

First, is the launch of the Perry County Sheriff’s Office App.

Many sheriff’s offices around us have started to adopt the sheriff’s app, like Posey County, making it easier for the community to get instant alerts to road closures, dangerous situations or even just leaving the office a comment.

Like many others, you’ll now be able to look up who’s in the jail or even the sex offenders registered in your area.

Sheriff Malone says it took some time to meet with developers to figure out what was right for their area but now that it’s available, he feels confident it’s a good fit.

“What’s kind of neat is if we have an accident or a large incident at one time, I can send out a push notification right away to get that information right in their hands, and quickly,” Sheriff Malone said. “Hopefully, that will be able to avoid areas that will during the incident as far as an accident or a fire or something like that. So we want to be able to put out those notifications to get that information out as quick as we can.”

Sheriff Malone says another project the office has been working on is the “Drop to Stop Program.”

If you’ve visited the sheriff’s office recently you may have noticed the secure drop box in the waiting area.

Sheriff Malone says they’ve partnered with the 525 Foundation to allow people in the community to safely dispose of expired or unwanted prescription drugs when it’s convenient for them.

