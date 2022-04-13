Henderson authorities looking for missing 86-year-old man
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County authorities are looking for a missing 86-year-old.
They say George Pike was last seen at his home in the north end of Henderson around 5:30 Tuesday evening.
They say he was heading to the Vanderburgh County 4H Center.
Officials say he was driving a red 2009 Nissan Altima.
If you know where he could possibly be, call 911.
