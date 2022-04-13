Henderson authorities looking for missing 86-year-old man

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County authorities are looking for a missing 86-year-old.

They say George Pike was last seen at his home in the north end of Henderson around 5:30 Tuesday evening.

George Pike. (Henderson Emergency Management)

They say he was heading to the Vanderburgh County 4H Center.

Officials say he was driving a red 2009 Nissan Altima.

If you know where he could possibly be, call 911.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.