Henderson authorities looking for missing 86-year-old man

By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson County authorities are looking for a missing 86-year-old.

They say George Pike was last seen at his home in the north end of Henderson around 5:30 Tuesday evening.

George Pike.
George Pike.(Henderson Emergency Management)

They say he was heading to the Vanderburgh County 4H Center.

Officials say he was driving a red 2009 Nissan Altima.

If you know where he could possibly be, call 911.

