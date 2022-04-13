Birthday Club
Fairfield police officer files suit against the city

By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - An Illinois Police officer has filed a complaint against the city of Fairfield.

The Wayne County Press reports that the officer says his first amendment rights were violated.

Sergeant Justin Titzer says this stems from an incident in October when a woman accused another sergeant of hitting her in the throat with his flashlight.

A few days later, Titzer says he responded to the same address and recommended that the woman file a complaint.

Sgt. Titzer was then placed on administrative leave pending an investigation and the other Sgt. was cleared of any wrongdoing.

According to a court document, in February, Titzer was told he was being investigated for asking various law enforcement agencies to review the situation. Then last week, the police department alleged that Titzer had engaged in “criminal, dishonest or disgraceful conduct.”

The allegations could result in Titzer’s termination.

