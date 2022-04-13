Evansville City Council creates ad hoc committee to form a utility task force

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council voted to form an ad hoc committee in response to ongoing public concern about the rise in utility bills and quality of life issues.

“All of the credit for entertaining putting this ad hoc committee together really is with DAACE [Direct Action Against CenterPoint Energy],” City Council President Zac Heronemus said. “It is a collective of people in our community that’re building a tremendous amount of momentum and bringing attention and awareness to increased utility costs that residents in our community and in Southern Indiana are facing.

The DAACE group brought several initiatives to the council that directly address public concern over utility affordability and other quality of life issues.

In Monday’s Council meeting, Heronemus formed a four-member ad-hoc committee in an effort to collaborate with DAACE and other member groups, which is the first step before creating a task force.

A DAACE activist said, “It is DAACE’s hope that after the ad hoc committee performs its due diligence, a city ordinance will form a new City Task Force dedicated to these issues.”

“There’s been discussion about, ‘is this just a CenterPoint task force, or is this really just the utility task force where we have opportunity as Council, working with administration moving forward to do what we can to mitigate any increases that we have direct control over. Utilities, quality of life, and infrastructure, they’re all not mutually exclusive, they’re things that potentially this task force, through the ad hoc committee, if created will look forward to in the future.”

CenterPoint Energy has not yet been contacted regarding the formation of the task force.

CenterPoint Energy Communications Manager Alyssia Oshodi told 14 news that if the task force is formed, CenterPoint Energy is “willing to engage with the members in productive dialogue.”

Three councilmembers have already agreed to the spearhead committee. Updates will follow in the monthly council meetings.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.