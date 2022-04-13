Dawson Springs Independent Schools can’t be used for tornado shelter

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Residents in Hopkins County are asking where they can go in case tornadoes touchdown Wednesday.

School officials say, unfortunately, not their building.

Dawson Springs Independent Schools released a statement saying their building is used for tornado drills, but that’s only in the event of storms during school hours.

Superintendent Lenny Whalen says allowing the public to shelter there would create a massive liability for them since the schools are not legally certified as a “public tornado shelter” by a “licensed structural engineer.”

Whalen says although the city is working on potentially opening several certified tornado shelters in the future, there are currently none in the Dawson Springs vicinity.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.