Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Dad accidentally runs over 2-year-old, killing him, police say

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and...
According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and learned the man accidentally ran over the toddler with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A father in Oklahoma ran over his 2-year-old son, killing him, in a situation police deemed a tragic accident.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers arrived at the home Tuesday night and learned the man accidentally ran over the toddler with his Dodge pickup while trying to park in the driveway.

Investigators said that the family arrived home from the grocery store and parked the truck in front of their home. The mother and the toddler got out of the truck and began walking toward the house.

The father then pulled the truck into the driveway and “felt a bump,” police said. He got out of the truck and found out that the 2-year-old had ran back toward the truck and had been run over with the right rear wheel.

Police said the child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and he died overnight.

Police said this is a “tragic situation for everyone involved” and that no charges are being filed.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Walter LaRose. Right: Rose Jones.
Police: Welfare check for children not in school leads to arrest of 2 people
Schedule changes made to some EVSC schools
EVSC adjust start time for elementary schools beginning next school year
Authorities investigate suspicious items in Evansville home.
Authorities investigate suspicious items in Evansville home
Charles Hardin.
Affidavit: Officers find 60 grams of synthetic drugs during arrest
Dylan Birdwell
Man reaches plea agreement after deadly crash in Evansville

Latest News

A polar bear is shown in the Arctic in this file photo. The world is potentially on track to...
There’s still a way to reach global goal on climate change
Some Tri-State schools letting out early due to forecasted weather
Randy Cantwell was arrested for false impersonation of law enforcement, Tulsa police said.
Man pretended to be federal marshal to steal car from dealership, police say
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide,’ trying to ‘wipe out’ Ukraine
STORM SHELTERS: Where to go in the Tri-State if you don’t have a safe place