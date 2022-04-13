Birthday Club
AT&T hosts job hiring event in Evansville

By Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville AT&T Call Center is hosting an in-person hiring event.

All of the Evansville openings are for customer service representative positions. The call center hopes to hire 30 new employees Wednesday, then an additional 30 employees every month through November – all from this hiring event.

This is the first in-person hiring event in Evansville since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With things being virtual and online-only, it can be a little impersonal sometimes,” Hiring manager Justin Wright said. “So it’s nice just to give people an opportunity to come in if they are having any issues with getting the application process online completed. We can help them hands-on.”

AT&T is offering a $3,000 signing bonus, competitive salary and benefits.

For those interested, the hiring event will continue until 7 p.m.

