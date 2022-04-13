On Alert: Severe Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wednesday brings an upgraded level 4 out 5 Moderate Risk for severe thunderstorms taking shape from this afternoon through tonight. With an approaching cold front, all modes of severe weather will be possible...including tornadoes(EF-2 or greater), damaging winds(70-miles an hour or greater), and large hail. Also, there is the potential for heavy rainfall and minor flooding. Breezy and mild as high temps climb into the mid-70s. Since ingredients will be favorable for severe weather, a Tornado Watch will be likely...especially during the afternoon and evening. Tonight, showers and severe thunderstorms possible early then temps falling into the lower 40s.

Thursday, behind the sharp cold front, becoming sunny as high temps drop into the lower 60s. Thursday night, mostly clear and cool as lows drop into the lower 40s.

Friday, partly sunny as high temps climb into the upper 60s.

