Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Affidavit: Man arrested after stealing truck, running from officers

Christopher Anglin.
Christopher Anglin.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man who had multiple warrants is now facing several new charges after running from police.

Officers recognized 31-year-old Christopher Anglin in the passenger seat of a truck at the Rally’s on East Virginia Street early Wednesday morning.

They say when they went up to the truck, Anglin refused to get out and yelled at the driver to leave.

When the driver refused to flee, officials say Anglin started the truck himself, forced the driver out and drove off.

Officers followed him until they say he wrecked near the intersection of West Division Street at North First Avenue.

Officials say as officers approached the truck, Anglin got out and ran.

According to an affidavit, Anglin told officers multiple times that he had and gun and would shoot.

Officers say while they were chasing him, Anglin began to grab at his waistband before being caught.

He was taken into custody, and police say there was no gun.

Anglin is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a list of charges.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Walter LaRose. Right: Rose Jones.
Police: Welfare check for children not in school leads to arrest of 2 people
Schedule changes made to some EVSC schools
EVSC adjust start time for elementary schools beginning next school year
Authorities investigate suspicious items in Evansville home.
Authorities investigate suspicious items in Evansville home
Charles Hardin.
Affidavit: Officers find 60 grams of synthetic drugs during arrest
Man accused of theft in home remodeling project
Man accused of theft in home remodeling project

Latest News

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visiting Tell City Wednesday
Union Co. Schools dismissing early due to forecasted weather
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visiting Tell City WednesdayU.S. Transportation...
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visiting Tell City
UPDATE: Dawson Springs High School could be used for tornado shelter