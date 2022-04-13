Affidavit: Man arrested after stealing truck, running from officers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man who had multiple warrants is now facing several new charges after running from police.

Officers recognized 31-year-old Christopher Anglin in the passenger seat of a truck at the Rally’s on East Virginia Street early Wednesday morning.

They say when they went up to the truck, Anglin refused to get out and yelled at the driver to leave.

When the driver refused to flee, officials say Anglin started the truck himself, forced the driver out and drove off.

Officers followed him until they say he wrecked near the intersection of West Division Street at North First Avenue.

Officials say as officers approached the truck, Anglin got out and ran.

According to an affidavit, Anglin told officers multiple times that he had and gun and would shoot.

Officers say while they were chasing him, Anglin began to grab at his waistband before being caught.

He was taken into custody, and police say there was no gun.

Anglin is now in the Vanderburgh County Jail on a list of charges.

