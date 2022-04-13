Birthday Club
14 suspects facing charges in drug investigation in Daviess Co.

A big drug bust in Daviess County occurred Wednesday.
By Josh Lucca
Published: Apr. 13, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A big drug bust in Daviess County occurred Wednesday.

The Owensboro Police Department says the case involved several law enforcement agencies on the local and federal levels.

We are told the investigation led to the execution of eight search warrants, 11 arrests on federal indictments and three on state charges. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents say the suspects were dealing a significant amount of methamphetamine.

“And as a result of some of the search warrants that we executed today, we seized a sawed-off shotgun, a Mac 10, and an AK 47 firearm,” Owensboro Police Ofc. Andrew Boggess said. “So obviously this is a drug trafficking organization, that’s a danger to the community.”

The United States Attorney’s office in the Western District of Kentucky will handle all federal charges related to the investigation.

OPD says officers were assisted by agents from the DEA, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Owensboro-Daviess County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (HIDTA).

Detectives from the Kentucky State Police, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, and the McLean County Sheriff’s Office also assisted during portions of this investigation.

According to federal court documents, the following people are charged with engaging in two conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine in Daviess County:

  • Prince Northington (37, of Owensboro)
  • Barri B. Brown (35, of Hopkinsville)
  • Andrew Derington (33, of Owensboro)
  • Trenton Brown (27, of Owensboro)
  • Ryan Bean (36, of Owensboro)
  • Christopher Vasquez (39, of Owensboro)
  • Brittany Swihart (34, of Owensboro)
  • Christopher Williams (40, of Owensboro)
  • Avery Green (25, of Owensboro)
  • Cedric Swanagan (35, of Owensboro)
  • Nicole Toliver (27, of Owensboro)
  • Courtland Reed (30, of Louisville)
  • Birdie Lawless (28, of Owensboro)

