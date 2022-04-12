U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visiting Tell City Wednesday

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Tell City Wednesday to highlight President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the current work the Department is doing to improve and modernize our nation’s infrastructure in rural communities.

He’ll take a tour of the Tell City Port alongside local leaders and discuss the recent DOT grant to upgrade the port’s infrastructure.

At 11 a.m. Central, Secretary Buttigieg will give remarks.

We’ll have a livestream available here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.