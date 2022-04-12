Birthday Club
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg visiting Tell City Wednesday

Pete Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg(KTTC)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Tell City Wednesday to highlight President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the current work the Department is doing to improve and modernize our nation’s infrastructure in rural communities.

He’ll take a tour of the Tell City Port alongside local leaders and discuss the recent DOT grant to upgrade the port’s infrastructure.

At 11 a.m. Central, Secretary Buttigieg will give remarks.

We’ll have a livestream available here.

