UK’s Oscar Tshiebwe awarded USBWA men’s Player of the Year

By Tamar Sher and Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WFIE) - On Monday night, the University of Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe added another piece of hardware to his collection.

At became the USBWA men’s player of the year at the award ceremony in St. Louis

Tshiebwe can put that trophy next to the Naismith Trophy, AP Player of the Year, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, the Wooden Award, SEC Player of the Year and NABC Player of the Year.

