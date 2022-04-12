Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

UE freshman Blake Sisley transferring to Wright State

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher and Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 11, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After one year with the Aces, Heritage Hills graduate Blake Sisley is heading to Wright State.

In seven of his last eight games, Sisley averaged over 11 points a game, making the starting lineup in his final four games as an Ace.

As a freshman, Sisley earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors, making him the first player to make the All-Freshman Team since Dru Smith in 2017.

Sisley was one of five Aces to enter the transfer portal this off-season. There are currently seven scholarship spots open.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Tate
Man charged in Deputy Riley’s death accused of attempted jail break
David Conrad
KSP confirms ‘armed and dangerous’ man apprehended following weekend-long search
Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records
Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records
Smothers Park in Owensboro
Smothers Park playground closed for 3 weeks
Former Ind. Senator pleads guilty to campaign finance violation and lying to FBI

Latest News

UK’s Oscar Tshiebwe awarded men’s player of the year at USBWA award ceremony
UK’s Oscar Tshiebwe awarded USBWA men’s Player of the Year
UK’s Oscar Tshiebwe awarded men’s player of the year at USBWA award ceremony
UK’s Oscar Tshiebwe awarded men’s player of the year at USBWA award ceremony
UE Men’s Basketball: Blake Sisley transferring to Wright State
UE Men’s Basketball: Blake Sisley transferring to Wright State
Former Gibson Southern quarterback Brady completed 4 of 8 passes for 57 yards and a touchdown...
Brady Allen makes college debut in Purdue football’s spring game