UE freshman Blake Sisley transferring to Wright State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After one year with the Aces, Heritage Hills graduate Blake Sisley is heading to Wright State.

In seven of his last eight games, Sisley averaged over 11 points a game, making the starting lineup in his final four games as an Ace.

As a freshman, Sisley earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors, making him the first player to make the All-Freshman Team since Dru Smith in 2017.

Sisley was one of five Aces to enter the transfer portal this off-season. There are currently seven scholarship spots open.

