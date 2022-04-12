Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Crews put out a garage fire in Evansville overnight. It happened just before 3 on Koch Avenue near Cass.

We’re learning more about some suspicious items found at an Evansville home yesterday. Police say those items on East Michigan Street looked like fireworks that had been altered.

President Biden is cracking down on “ghost guns.” They’ve been turning up at more crime scenes across the country and local law enforcement is weighing in on them.

A Posey County fire department is letting kids get real-life, hands-on, on-the-job training with firefighters right beside them. Officials say it’s been really successful.

