Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 4/12
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Crews put out a garage fire in Evansville overnight. It happened just before 3 on Koch Avenue near Cass.

We’re learning more about some suspicious items found at an Evansville home yesterday. Police say those items on East Michigan Street looked like fireworks that had been altered.

President Biden is cracking down on “ghost guns.” They’ve been turning up at more crime scenes across the country and local law enforcement is weighing in on them.

A Posey County fire department is letting kids get real-life, hands-on, on-the-job training with firefighters right beside them. Officials say it’s been really successful.

Watch the rest of 14 News Sunrise live, right here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Tate
Man charged in Deputy Riley’s death accused of attempted jail break
David Conrad
KSP confirms ‘armed and dangerous’ man apprehended following weekend-long search
Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records
Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
Smothers Park in Owensboro
Smothers Park playground closed for 3 weeks

Latest News

Crews called to garage fire in Evansville overnight.
Crews called to garage fire in Evansville overnight
Crews called to garage fire in Evansville overnight.
Crews called to garage fire in Evansville overnight
Madisonville dispatcher remembers working on night of deadly tornados
Madisonville dispatcher remembers working on night of deadly tornados
Dispatch: Semi involved accident on Natcher Bridge
Dispatch: Semi involved accident on Natcher Bridge