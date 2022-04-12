Birthday Club
Tri-State employers facing worker shortages; Deaconess shares their experience

Employers around the tri-state and across the country and struggling to find enough people to work for them.
Employers around the tri-state and across the country and struggling to find enough people to work for them.(WFIE)
By Robinson Miles
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Employers across the U.S. are dealing with the same problem: how to get enough workers.

Deaconess hosted a job fair on Tuesday at its Gateway Hospital. Officials say the pandemic, as well as growing the hospital system, has made them need a lot more employees.

Hospital officials say they’re looking to fill over 1,000 jobs that have opened up because of the pandemic in addition to the hospital system growing.

”It’s been very, very tough; especially over the past two years,” said Deaconess patient access supervisor, Joe Brazier. “It has started to ease up some. I think the big challenge is people were scared.”

Experts with the Evansville Regional Economic Partnership (E-REP) say a demand for workers isn’t uncommon across the country.

They say this has been brewing since before the pandemic.

”It didn’t happen overnight,” said E-REP economic and community development vice president, Jenna Richardt. “It’s been happening for quite some time.”

They say some of the shortage can be attributed to people having fewer kids than previous generations.

More recently, the pandemic showed that not all jobs require in-person work, and that changed people’s expectations and strained employers.

They say the workforce itself has changed a lot over the years too.

”What you would have seen 20 years ago, you wouldn’t see influencers or things that you really see people getting paid for today,” said Richardt. “So the dynamic of the workforce is completely changing, and we have to mold and adapt to what’s happening or we will choose to keep being unprepared for it.”

Experts say one thing the Tri-State in particular is facing is a shortage of people in general.

They say this area has a low unemployment rate, so it’s a matter of getting enough people to move here to fill the available spots.

E-REP has created a newcomers guide to try to educate as well as entice people thinking about moving to the area. You can find that guide on the Evansville Region website.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

