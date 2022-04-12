Thunderbolts back in playoffs after two seasons off

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Postseason hockey returns to Evansville after the pandemic interrupted the past two seasons.

For the first time since the pandemic, the Evansville Thunderbolts punched their ticket to the postseason and will compete for the President’s Cup.

In 2020, the postseason was cancelled due to COVID-19. The Thunderbolts then opted out of the following pandemic-altered season.

So, two years later, they are back with a vengeance, clinching the seventh seed in the Southern Professional Hockey League to secure their spot in the playoffs.

Starting Thursday, they will take on the number two seed Huntsville Havoc for their first three-game series, and on Saturday they return to Evansville.

Thunderbolts head coach, Jeff Bes said he’s looking forward to seeing Swonder Ice Rink filled with energy.

“Probably a throwback right now to come back to play at Swonder,” coach Bes said. “It’s going to be so loud in here, it’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be an advantage for us for sure. We want to take advantage of that, have these fans here screaming, being loud, being the seventh attacker for us out here. Egging us on, cheering us on, we can’t wait, we’re so looking forward to it. we want to come back with a big win so they actually have something to cheer about.”

The road to the President’s Cup begins for the Bolts on Thursday in Huntsville, at 7 p.m.

Game two of the first round series will take place at Swonder Ice Arena on Saturday at 7 p.m.

