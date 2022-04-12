Police: Welfare check for children not in school leads to arrest of 2 people

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WFIE) - A welfare check in Providence, Kentucky led to the arrests of two people on Monday.

Officers say they went to check a home in the 300 block of North Green Street.

They say it was reported that two children had not been in school for several weeks.

Authorities say they spoke to 40-year-old Walter LaRose and 36-year-old Rose Jones as well as an eight and 11-year-old at the home.

They say LaRose seemed to be under the influence. While searching the home, they say they found meth and paraphernalia hidden in the trash.

Officials say they found more meth and paraphernalia while searching the rest of the home.

Both Jones and LaRose were arrested on possession charges.

Officers say the two children were removed from the home.

