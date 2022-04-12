Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

New luxury condos coming to downtown Henderson

WFIE Henderson Co.
WFIE Henderson Co.(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews hope to start demo next week on the Imperial Building in Downtown Henderson.

Melinda Conner Luntsford with the Imperial Group tells us the entire building at the corner of Water and 3rd Streets will be transformed into 16 luxury, waterfront condos. They’ll be two bedroom and two bathroom and between 900 and 1400 square feet.

Luntsford says they hope to have the entire project complete in eight to 12 months.

She tells there will also be room for four commercial businesses.

Longtime tenant, Dunaway’s Imperial Pharmacy, will stay. We’re told one of the other spaces will be taken by Core Chiropractic.

Luntsford says the city is working with them to beautify the area around the building.

She says those interested in renting should contact the Imperial Group.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Tate
Man charged in Deputy Riley’s death accused of attempted jail break
David Conrad
KSP confirms ‘armed and dangerous’ man apprehended following weekend-long search
Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records
Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records
EVSC adjust start time for elementary schools beginning next school year
Authorities investigate suspicious items in Evansville home.
Authorities investigate suspicious items in Evansville home

Latest News

Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 61 cases over past week
Charles Hardin.
Affidavit: Officers find 60 grams of synthetic drugs during arrest
Left: Walter LaRose. Right: Rose Jones.
Police: Welfare check for children not in school leads to arrest of 2 people
Man accused of theft in home remodeling project
Man accused of theft in home remodeling project