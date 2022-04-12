New luxury condos coming to downtown Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews hope to start demo next week on the Imperial Building in Downtown Henderson.

Melinda Conner Luntsford with the Imperial Group tells us the entire building at the corner of Water and 3rd Streets will be transformed into 16 luxury, waterfront condos. They’ll be two bedroom and two bathroom and between 900 and 1400 square feet.

Luntsford says they hope to have the entire project complete in eight to 12 months.

She tells there will also be room for four commercial businesses.

Longtime tenant, Dunaway’s Imperial Pharmacy, will stay. We’re told one of the other spaces will be taken by Core Chiropractic.

Luntsford says the city is working with them to beautify the area around the building.

She says those interested in renting should contact the Imperial Group.

