Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Multiple people taken to hospital after Madisonville crash

Multiple people taken to hospital after Madisonville crash
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Madisonville.

It happened just before 7 Monday night at the intersection of South Seminary Street and West Lake Street.

Police say an SUV didn’t yield to the right of way and a truck hit it.

The SUV then hit a fence at a home on Seminary.

Two of the four passengers in the truck were children.

Two of them were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Tate
Man charged in Deputy Riley’s death accused of attempted jail break
David Conrad
KSP confirms ‘armed and dangerous’ man apprehended following weekend-long search
Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records
Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
Smothers Park in Owensboro
Smothers Park playground closed for 3 weeks

Latest News

Man accused of theft in home remodeling project
Man accused of theft in home remodeling project
Black Township Fire Dept. giving kids hands-on experience.
Black Township Fire Dept. giving kids hands-on experience
Hancock Co. school bus slides of road, no injuries reported
Man accused of theft in home remodeling project
Man accused of theft in home remodeling project