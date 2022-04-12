Multiple people taken to hospital after Madisonville crash

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Madisonville.

It happened just before 7 Monday night at the intersection of South Seminary Street and West Lake Street.

Police say an SUV didn’t yield to the right of way and a truck hit it.

The SUV then hit a fence at a home on Seminary.

Two of the four passengers in the truck were children.

Two of them were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

