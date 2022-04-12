Multiple people taken to hospital after Madisonville crash
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Madisonville.
It happened just before 7 Monday night at the intersection of South Seminary Street and West Lake Street.
Police say an SUV didn’t yield to the right of way and a truck hit it.
The SUV then hit a fence at a home on Seminary.
Two of the four passengers in the truck were children.
Two of them were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
