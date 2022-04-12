Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Mother, child escape house fire in Greenville

Mother, child escape house fire in Greenville
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:15 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A mother took her baby to the hospital to be checked out after a house fire in Greenville.

The fire department posted on Facebook saying this happened around 5 Monday night on Brank Street.

Officials say the homeowner and the baby got out safely.

Firefighters contained the flames to the kitchen where it started, but the rest of the home has heat and smoke damage.

Investigators are looking into what happened.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Tate
Man charged in Deputy Riley’s death accused of attempted jail break
David Conrad
KSP confirms ‘armed and dangerous’ man apprehended following weekend-long search
Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records
Dubois Co. teen squashing powerlifting records
Britney Spears has announced her first pregnancy with fiancé Sam Asghari.
Britney Spears confuses some with Instagram pregnancy news
Smothers Park in Owensboro
Smothers Park playground closed for 3 weeks

Latest News

Man accused of theft in home remodeling project
Man accused of theft in home remodeling project
Black Township Fire Dept. giving kids hands-on experience.
Black Township Fire Dept. giving kids hands-on experience
Hancock Co. school bus slides of road, no injuries reported
Man accused of theft in home remodeling project
Man accused of theft in home remodeling project
Multiple people taken to hospital after Madisonville crash