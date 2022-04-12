Mother, child escape house fire in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A mother took her baby to the hospital to be checked out after a house fire in Greenville.

The fire department posted on Facebook saying this happened around 5 Monday night on Brank Street.

Officials say the homeowner and the baby got out safely.

Firefighters contained the flames to the kitchen where it started, but the rest of the home has heat and smoke damage.

Investigators are looking into what happened.

