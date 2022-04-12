Birthday Club
Man reaches plea agreement after deadly crash in Evansville

Dylan Birdwell
Dylan Birdwell(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show the trial for a man charged in a deadly hit and run crash has been canceled because there is a plea agreement.

Dylan Birdwell, who was 21 at the time of the crash, was supposed to go to trial this week.

Records show he’s pleading guilty to reckless homicide and failure to remain at the scene of an accident resulting in death.

He had also been facing charges of voluntary manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

Police say in July 2021 they were called to the 1300 block of Florence Street.

They say it started as a call about a fight.

Reports show 39-year-old Patrick Adams threw something at Birdwell’s vehicle. That’s when police say Birdwell ran over Adams, then backed over him before leaving the scene.

Authorities say Adams was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Birdwell is set to be sentenced May 4.

