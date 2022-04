DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man has been arrested in Daviess County, accused of skipping out on a home remodeling project.

Nathan Geil was arrested on a theft charge.

Investigators say Geil agreed to do a home remodeling project for a couple, took $2,400 upfront and then disappeared.

