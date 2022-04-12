KWC zoology program collaborating with Mesker Park Zoo

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Wesleyan College zoology program is collaborating with Evansville’s Mesker Park Zoo this semester.

The collaboration is to provide learning opportunities for the nine students enrolled in various zoology classes.

The zoology students will take part in the zoo’s Earth Day observance, “Party for the Planet,” on Saturday, April 23.

They will present interpretations they have developed ranging from specific conservation topics to exotic pet trade to climate change.

