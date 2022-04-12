Birthday Club
INDOT approves preferred route for mid-states corridor

By Lesya Feinstein
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has chosen a “preferred route” for the Mid-States Corridor.

It’s a large road project that would connect more small Southern Indiana communities to I-69.

Officials say they won’t know the final layout until later on in the project but they have a rough idea for the route, and they picked it over a few different options.

The project outline on their website says it would begin at State Route 66 near the William H. Natcher Bridge crossing the Ohio River at Rockport.

It’ll continue through generally Huntingburg and Jasper area and extend north to connect to Interstate 69.

This would require INDOT to get land from homeowners, and 14 News has seen many posts on Facebook against it.

INDOT says it’ll make for easier travel between Southern Indiana counties.

They’ll have more details on the project on Friday.

They will be having public hearings later this month where residents can give their input.

The first will take place April 26 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. EST at WestGate Academy in Odon, Indiana.

The second will be April 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jasper Arts Center on the Vincennes University Jasper campus.

