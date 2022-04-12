Hancock Co. school bus slides of road, no injuries reported

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There were no reported injuries when a Hancock County school bus slid off the road.

School officials on Facebook say the incident happened Monday.

Officials say all students were taken home on a different bus.

We’re also learning parents were contacted about the delay and what happened.

Witnesses say traffic was backed up a bit during the whole thing.

