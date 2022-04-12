Hancock Co. school bus slides of road, no injuries reported
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There were no reported injuries when a Hancock County school bus slid off the road.
School officials on Facebook say the incident happened Monday.
Officials say all students were taken home on a different bus.
We’re also learning parents were contacted about the delay and what happened.
Witnesses say traffic was backed up a bit during the whole thing.
