Hancock Co. school bus slides of road, no injuries reported

(WCAX)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 6:33 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There were no reported injuries when a Hancock County school bus slid off the road.

School officials on Facebook say the incident happened Monday.

Officials say all students were taken home on a different bus.

We’re also learning parents were contacted about the delay and what happened.

Witnesses say traffic was backed up a bit during the whole thing.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

