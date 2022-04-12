Green River District reports 4 new COVID deaths, 61 cases over past week

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Green River District Health Department reported 61 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and four new deaths.

That’s since their last update on Tuesday, April 5.

Officials say of the new cases, 43 were in Henderson County, seven were in Daviess County, six were in Webster County, two were in both McLean and Ohio counties, and one was in Union County.

The COVID-19 related deaths included two residents of Daviess County, a resident of Henderson County and a resident of Ohio County.

The district is now reporting an average of nine cases a day.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 30,442 cases, 387 deaths

Muhlenberg Co. - 10,297 cases, 119 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 14,758 cases, 243 deaths

Ohio Co. - 7,527 cases, 101 deaths

Henderson Co. - 13,686 cases, 165 deaths

Webster Co. - 3,946 cases, 52 deaths

McLean Co. - 2,588 cases, 52 deaths

Union Co. - 4,275 cases, 55 deaths

Hancock Co. - 2,397 cases, 26 deaths

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.