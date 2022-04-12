EVSC adjust start time for elementary schools beginning next school year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announced they will be changing the start time for their elementary schools at the beginning of the next school year.

Parents of EVSC received a letter about the adjustment.

EVSC says this is due to the nationwide bus driver shortage schools have been experiencing for the past several years.

The new start time for the elementary schools will be 8:30 a.m. with dismissal being at 3:25 p.m.

EVSC also says they understand this may not work for some parents and that accommodations will be made in those situations.

Along with the new start time, EVSC has made multiple routing adjustments, increased driver compensation and ordered new buses in response to the shortage.

