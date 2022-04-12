EMS stopped by train sitting still in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - On April 11, Bob Barter says he and the rest of his Gibson County EMS crew received a call to help an Oakland City resident who was having a stroke.

He says they loaded into the ambulance and were on their way.

The call was situated around the 1225 E, 100 S area, and Barter says a train was at a stop on the tracks.

He says while they tried to get around, they ended up just having to wait it out.

“Where our patient was located at, there was absolutely just no way around this run,” says Barter, “You know, the other tracks, we kind of have some ways we can go around and get around and get to different places in the city.”

He says thankfully, the call they were headed out to ended up being just a normal medical run, and the patient was fine.

Barter says a train stopped on those tracks is a rare occurrence, and he doesn’t know what happened.

It’s unclear at this time which railroad company is in charge of the train, but Barter says that they had to wait for 10 to 15 minutes before they could continue to help the patient.

We’ve reached out to other county and railroad officials to learn more information.

