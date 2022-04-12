Cloudy, Scattered Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In the wake of the rain, patchy fog developing this morning. Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as high temps reach the low to mid-70s. Tonight, cloudy with scattered storms as lows drop into the lower 60s. Since we are in the warm sector, the threat for severe thunderstorms will set-up west of the area in Missouri and Arkansas.

Wednesday, we have an enhanced/level 3 risk for severe thunderstorms taking shape through Wednesday night. With an approaching cold front, all modes of severe weather will be possible...including tornadoes, damaging winds, and large hail. Also, there is the potential for heavy rainfall and minor flooding. Breezy and mild as high temps climb into the mid-70s. Since ingredients will be favorable for severe weather, a Tornado Watch will be possible...especially during the afternoon and evening.

With the passage of the cold front, becoming sunny and cooler on Thursday as high temps drop into the lower 60s.

