POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Black Township Fire Department is letting kids get real-life, hands-on, on-the-job training with firefighters right beside them.

For over 10 years, the Black Township Fire Department has been inviting kids to give them that hands-on fire service training, and they say it’s been really successful.

The cadet program is for any kid aged 14 to 18-years-old in high school.

They obviously want kids who have some type of interest in the fire service, but you definitely don’t need it to be a part of the program.

The cadet training officer tells us they look for certain qualities in the kids and then train them anywhere from life lessons, working as a team, communication building, and then, of course, that real-life fire service training.

For example, just two weeks ago, they practiced with extrication tools.

Firefighters say they blindfolded the kids, and they had to work with each other on their movements and figure out what to do.

On Sunday, they got a taste of a real-life fire, using the training tower behind the department.

The kids geared up and learned about thermal layers as a controlled fire was right in front of them.

“As a member of the department, we do monthly and biweekly training, and the more I came around and got involved, I noticed, ‘hey, you know, the cadets, their training is the real deal.’ They do more than what we do as a department. It’s more hands-on, in-depth, take it back to the basics. In this service, we tend to get drawn into the more technical things and we forget about hose advancement and thermal layers. So the kids get to see from the very beginning to the very end.”

The assistant chief tells me when the kids are at least 16-years-old, and they’ve had the proper training and are CPR certified, they’re actually allowed to go on specific runs at the officers’ discretion.

Things like structure fires, a medical call or a field fire.

Black Township Fire Dept. giving kids hands-on experience - Pt II

We got to sit down with one of the youngest cadets who says she’s only 14-years-old and still has some time left to decide, but firefighting is something she’d be interested in pursuing.

“I’m never against doing something that’s hands-on,” said Cammie Ritchie. “I was just very curious about what it was. I really like the hands-on ones. We went into the tower one day while it was on fire and we got to go in there and someone hid and we had to go find them. I think that was probably my favorite day. There’s always someone there that is going to keep you safe 100 percent. They’re never going to let you go into a risky situation where anything bad could happen to you. So you’ll always be safe.”

The department says there will also be a summer program that will be one day a week for four weeks for ages 12-18.

The kids will learn how to use fire extinguishers, air-evac, and an ambulance will be there so the group can go through the truck and tools and have some fun in the process.

Once dates are set in stone for that program, officials say they’ll have all the information posted on their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.