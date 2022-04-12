Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Gas Card Giveaway
Advertisement

Bid approved for new Real ID office, construction to start next week

Newscast Recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Construction on a new Real ID and regional driver’s testing site is moving forward.

Proposals for building renovations were due Thursday, March 31.

The Henderson County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a bid Tuesday to start that project.

Arc Construction out of Evansville will begin renovating the former Community Service Complex within the next week.

Jailer, Amy Brady says this project was two years in the making, and will make obtaining driver’s services more convenient for county residents.

“They won’t have to travel to Hopkins County, Daviess County or other locations to obtain a REAL ID,” Brady says. “If they can get that here in Henderson County, that’s a great thing. It’s great for everyone.”

There has been no word yet on an official opening date, but the project is expected to wrap up within 90 days.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ray Tate
Man charged in Deputy Riley’s death accused of attempted jail break
Left: Walter LaRose. Right: Rose Jones.
Police: Welfare check for children not in school leads to arrest of 2 people
David Conrad
KSP confirms ‘armed and dangerous’ man apprehended following weekend-long search
Authorities investigate suspicious items in Evansville home.
Authorities investigate suspicious items in Evansville home
Schedule changes made to some EVSC schools
EVSC adjust start time for elementary schools beginning next school year

Latest News

Employers around the tri-state and across the country and struggling to find enough people to...
Tri-State employers facing worker shortages; Deaconess shares their experience
INDOT approves preferred route for mid-states corridor
INDOT approves preferred route for mid-states corridor
INDOT approves preferred route for mid-states corridor
INDOT approves preferred route for mid-states corridor
Bid approved for new Real ID office, construction to start next week
Bid approved for new Real ID office, construction to start next week
Area tourism officials preparing for 2024 total eclipse
Area tourism officials preparing for 2024 total eclipse