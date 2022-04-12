Bid approved for new Real ID office, construction to start next week

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Construction on a new Real ID and regional driver’s testing site is moving forward.

Proposals for building renovations were due Thursday, March 31.

The Henderson County Fiscal Court unanimously approved a bid Tuesday to start that project.

Arc Construction out of Evansville will begin renovating the former Community Service Complex within the next week.

Jailer, Amy Brady says this project was two years in the making, and will make obtaining driver’s services more convenient for county residents.

“They won’t have to travel to Hopkins County, Daviess County or other locations to obtain a REAL ID,” Brady says. “If they can get that here in Henderson County, that’s a great thing. It’s great for everyone.”

There has been no word yet on an official opening date, but the project is expected to wrap up within 90 days.

