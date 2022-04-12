Beshear signs bills raising KSP trooper pay by $15,000

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear has signed bills approving raises for state troopers.

The governor was at Kentucky State Police’s training post on Tuesday morning to sign House Bill 259 and Senate Bill 209 in front of the new KSP cadet class.

The new bills account for record levels of raises for new and existing Kentucky State Police troopers, as well as investment in training.

“I want KSP, and all its troopers and everyone that works for it, to know the work you do every day is truly appreciated,” Governor Beshear said.

By signing both House Bill 259 and Senate Bill 209 into law, Governor Beshear guaranteed a $15,000 across the board raise for Kentucky State Police troopers, including cadets.

That raise brings KSP from the 74th highest starting pay law enforcement position in Kentucky, into the top 5.

Governor Beshear says that kind of investment is something that was needed and investments in recruitment that came before this pay bump have made, and will make, a big difference in recruitment and retention.

“Between the two of them, we are seeing some of the largest and certainly more diverse classes that we’ve seen in a while. It’s really important,” Gov. Beshear said. “It’s going to help us be safer, and the great part is it’s not only working to bring troopers in, but it’s also cutting down on retirements.”

The governor says, while this is a great day, he hopes to be able to push for even more funding, especially for telecommunicators, who only received the 8% raise for all state workers in this budget.

