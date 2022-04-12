Baby formula shortages continue, experts hopeful increased production will end battle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s been nearly two months since Abbott had a mass recall of baby formula in the US, citing that they had “consumer complaints related to Cronobacter sakazakii or Salmonella Newport in infants who had consumed powder infant formula manufactured in this facility.”

Abbott released a statement on February 17 that said:

“Abbott is initiating a proactive, voluntary recall of powder formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare manufactured in Sturgis, Mich., one of the company’s manufacturing facilities.”

Officials with WIC, a health program under the USDA for pregnant or post-partum women, explained to me how a recall like this comes to be.

“The recalled product is all product that is traced to that individual manufacturing plant and not necessarily indicative of all Similac products,” says a National WIC Association expert.

A mass recall like this for an entire manufacturing plant can set the amount of product on shelves way back for a period of time.

WIC explained that in certain states, like Kentucky, Similac is the only formula that their services will cover for people, so it became a big problem getting people what they need.

“There are some states that only offered Similac,” says a National WIC Association expert, “so when Similac was not available, you had to add in new products and that creates a different permutation of the supply chain.”

Thankfully, these same experts say that other manufacturers have been expediting production, and the end may be on the way.

“Over the next couple of weeks, I would expect to continue to see shortages consistent with what we’ve seen already,” says a National WIC Association expert, “hopefully later this spring, early summer, a lot of these challenges will hopefully be resolved because of increased production.”

For now, those needing formula are encouraged to go ahead and call ahead to any store that they want to get formula from.

WIC is pushing the idea that “your phone is your friend.” If one store doesn’t have the formula you need, another very well could.

Reckitt in Evansville manufactures Enfamil. They say they are working to address issues as fast as possible to meet the needs of everyone.

If you have trouble finding products, they say to contact their call center directly.

