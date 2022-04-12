Birthday Club
Authorities investigate suspicious items in Evansville home

Authorities investigate suspicious items in Evansville home
By 14 News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities were called to investigate after police say they found some suspicious items at an Evansville home.

They say those looked like fireworks that had been altered.

This all started around 4:30 Monday afternoon on East Michigan Street.

Officers blocked off the area and called the hazardous device unit to take a look.

Police say they possibly belonged to someone who lived in the area before and were found by the caller.

No one was hurt or arrested.

Authorities took the items to be destroyed.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

