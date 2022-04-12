Authorities investigate suspicious items in Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities were called to investigate after police say they found some suspicious items at an Evansville home.

They say those looked like fireworks that had been altered.

This all started around 4:30 Monday afternoon on East Michigan Street.

Officers blocked off the area and called the hazardous device unit to take a look.

Police say they possibly belonged to someone who lived in the area before and were found by the caller.

No one was hurt or arrested.

Authorities took the items to be destroyed.

