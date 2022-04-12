Austin Brooks added to the Reitz roster as new boys varsity basketball head coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announced Austin Brooks as the new varsity head coach of the Reitz Panthers boys basketball team.

Brooks spent the last three seasons coaching Boonville High School. Under his leadership, the Pioneers advanced to the sectional championship game for the first time in over ten years.

While at Evansville Day School, he led the team to their second sectional championship in school history.

EVSC director of athletics, Andy Owen, said “Brooks is an energetic and engaging coach who comes highly recommended.” Owen also said he has the “passion and energy” to continue the rich tradition of Reitz basketball.

