Alert Day Wednesday for severe storms

By Arden Gregory
Published: Apr. 12, 2022 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for severe storms Wednesday. Our threat of severe weather has been upgraded to a Moderate Risk, which is a level 4 out of 5.

While some scattered showers and storms are expected Wednesday morning and around midday, and some of those may have the potential to become strong or severe, the greatest risk of severe weather will be with a line of storms Wednesday evening.

That main line of storms will likely move into the Tri-State sometime between 5 and 7 PM Wednesday and move out between 9 and 11 PM.

The intensity of the storms Wednesday evening will largely depend on how much energy is left in the atmosphere following the storms earlier in the day, but there is the potential for widespread damaging winds and multiple tornadoes (some strong) as well as hail and very heavy rain.

Be prepared, not scared! Make sure you and everyone in your household knows where to go and what to do in the event of severe weather. If you live in a mobile home, make arrangements now to go somewhere safer Wednesday evening.

